Man killed in fiery crash on I-95

A fiery crash that left one man dead closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach for several hours Monday.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon just north of the Belvedere Road exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said one man died at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation.

Southbound traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles were being diverted off at the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

All lanes have since reopened.

