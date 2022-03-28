Advertisement

Man killed in fiery crash on I-95

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fiery crash that left one man dead closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach for several hours Monday.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon just north of the Belvedere Road exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said one man died at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation.

Southbound traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles were being diverted off at the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

All lanes have since reopened.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Missing Boynton Beach woman found safe, police say
Video shows St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck
Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties see continued population growth
Man who tried to stab deputies shot, killed at hospital
Benches memorialize Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens

Latest News

Will passage of education bill lead to boycotts in Florida?
South Florida LGBTQ+ community concerned with passage of education bill
Hospital shooting highlights importance of mental health treatment
FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of...
Pujols returns to Cardinals, gets standing ovation in Jupiter