Fatal crash on I-95 forces southbound traffic to be diverted

A fiery crash that left one man dead has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon just north of the Belvedere Road exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said one man died at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation.

Southbound traffic was backed up all the way to Palm Beach Gardens and was being diverted off at the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

