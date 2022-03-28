LIVE: Florida's governor to make education announcement in Pasco County

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will make an education announcement in Pasco County.

The governor is scheduled to speak at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill — about an hour north of Tampa — at 12:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

No other details have been released.

