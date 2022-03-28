Advertisement

Pujols returns to Cardinals, gets standing ovation in Jupiter

FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of...
FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, file photo. Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels announced the move Thursday, May 6, 2021, a day after Pujols wasn't in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Albert Pujols has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers.

The 42-year-old Pujols emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday. Pujols drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was greeted with hugs in the St. Louis dugout.

Pujols was a three-time MVP and helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels after boosting the Cards to the 2011 championship.

He split last season with the Angels and Dodgers.

Pujols reached a one-year deal with the Cardinals over the weekend and gives them an option at designated hitter.

