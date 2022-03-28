Advertisement

Volunteer your St. Lucie River, Indian River Lagoon dock for water restoration

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Oceanographic Society is seeking homeowners and local residents with personal or private docks to help improve water quality in the St. Lucie Estuary and Indian River Lagoon.

FOS is collaborating with Florida Tech to help restore local waterways and improve biodiversity via the Living Docks and Oyster Gardening Program.

According to FOS, a "Living Dock" consists of mats made from aquaculture grade mesh, with dried oyster shells, which are then attached to dock pilings. The chemical composition in the shells attracts oysters, as well as other bivalves through chemical cues, and acts as natural habitat for filter-feeding organisms to settle on. In return, these communities will attract larger organisms such as fish, dolphins, and turtles, creating a diverse ecosystem.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Oyster gardening is another restoration tool FOS is using to improve water quality and enhance oyster reefs by protecting young oysters from predators and competition.

FOS says a portion of the Living Docks will be paired with oyster gardening to see how overall water quality is impacted by the presence of both.

To volunteer your dock, click here.

The last day to sign-up is June 1.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boynton Beach police search for missing, endangered woman
Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties see continued population growth
Video shows St. Lucie County deputy stabbed in neck
Man who tried to stab deputies shot, killed at hospital
Benches memorialize Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens

Latest News

FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of...
Pujols returns to Cardinals, gets standing ovation in Jupiter
Second student dies after Royal Palm Beach school bus stop crash
Florida's governor signs 'Parental Rights In Education' bill into law
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Miami Dolphins during...
Mike McDaniel: Tom Brady-to-Miami reports ‘fake news’