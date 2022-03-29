Animal shelter reaches capacity after disease discovered

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (ACC) issued an urgent plea Tuesday to the public to help foster and adopt dogs after their intake kennel reached capacity following the discovery of an infectious respiratory disease at the center.

They said the assistance is critical to prevent dogs from being euthanized.

ACC veterinary staff performed routine testing for canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD) pathogens in the dog population and found that pneumovirus had been introduced to the shelter.

Officials said the dogs that they found to be infected were put into a separate kennel from the adoption-ready dogs.

However, since the virus is highly infectious, there is concern about its continued spread, and healthy dogs need to be removed from the shelter.

The ACC said fostering or adopting a dog would reduce the risk of the virus transmitting at the shelter.

If you are interested in helping, visit the shelter's website to select a dog, then complete the adoption application and email it to the address on the form.

Once an application is submitted, you can come in to meet and pick up your new pet.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

Reporter Ryan Hughes is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

Scripps Only Content 2022