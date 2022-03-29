Advertisement

Smoke closes westbound traffic on Donald Ross Rd. bridge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Heavy smoke prompted the closure of the westbound lanes of the bridge on Donald Ross Road that spans the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Juno Beach police.

An eight-acre brush fire created plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles in northern Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the brush fire on Donald Ross Road just before 2:45 p.m., which is near the Juno Dunes Natural Area.

RELATED: Traffic Map

Officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, Palm Beach Gardens and the forestry department are working to extinguish the fire.

Drivers are being rerouted to PGA Boulevard. Eastbound traffic over the bridge remains open.

Fire rescue said they hope to have the bridge fully reopened by 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

