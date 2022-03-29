Smoke closes westbound traffic on Donald Ross Rd. bridge

Heavy smoke prompted the closure of the westbound lanes of the bridge on Donald Ross Road that spans the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Juno Beach police.

An eight-acre brush fire created plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles in northern Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the brush fire on Donald Ross Road just before 2:45 p.m., which is near the Juno Dunes Natural Area.

Smoke from an eight-acre brush fire in Juno Beach on March 29, 2022.

Officials with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, Palm Beach Gardens and the forestry department are working to extinguish the fire.

Drivers are being rerouted to PGA Boulevard. Eastbound traffic over the bridge remains open.

Fire rescue said they hope to have the bridge fully reopened this evening.

No homes are threatened by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Fire Rescue officials said just after 6:30 p.m. that the brush fire was under control.

