Following deadly crash, Royal Palm Beach residents call for traffic light

People living in Royal Palm Beach are calling for changes to be made at the intersection where four students were hit by a car last week.

Two of them died, and the other two are out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Neighbors said a traffic light is desperately needed at the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive to help keep prevent someone else from getting hit.

Residents said speeding has always been a problem and that more work needs to be done to help slow drivers down along Crestwood Boulevard.

One neighbor, Maria Young, said last week's deadly crash came as no surprise because drivers are constantly going well above the 40-mile-per hour speed limit.

Back in 2019, Young first posted about the dangerous intersection to social media and has made several calls for traffic enforcement.

Young and others said a traffic light needs to be installed at this intersection immediately to help drivers slow down

"I’ve seen car accidents here left and right. I've seen the trees hit. People are flying through here," Young said.

"A traffic light would be a Godsend for a lot of the people in this area. We have gates in our community, but where’s the protection?" neighbor Gerry Enea said.

When it comes to enforcement, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that since January 2020, there have been a total of 2,555 traffic stops along Crestwood Boulevard, sesulting in 537 citations and more than 1,500 warnings.

WPTV contacted Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, whose district covers the Royal Palm Beach area. She said plans are in the works to add a traffic light, but it's not a done deal just yet.

State and federal regulators require a traffic study to be completed, and then based on that report, that will determine if one can be installed.

