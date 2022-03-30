Large crack spotted on 10th Avenue North overpass in Lake Worth Beach

A large crack has been spotted on the 10th Avenue North overpass at Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 Wednesday morning showed the crack running along the entire width of the overpass bridge, spanning both the east and westbound lanes.

Cars could be seen driving right over the crack.

The Florida Department of Transportation told WPTV that routine maintenance work is ongoing on the 10th Avenue North overpass.

The work includes removing concrete and placing fill material in the bridge's expansion joints.

In a written statement to WPTV, the FDOT said the repairs "present no safety hazard to the traveling public."

Word of the crack first surfaced Tuesday when a woman posted a photo in the Lake Worth Local Facebook page.

"So this huge Crack was spotted on the 10th Ave, 95 overpass in LW, my coworker said it was not that big over the weekend," Ale Tirado wrote in the post. "We've contacted the city/FDOT and they said they would check it out but we just passed by and there's no indication of anyone being there. Beware. Avoid the area if possible."

Tirado's post has been shared more than 1,700 times.

When WPTV first contacted the Florida Department of Transportation about the crack on Tuesday, a spokesperson told our news team the agency was planning to send bridge inspectors to check it out.

The crack on the 10th Avenue North overpass bridge calls to mind the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, which was closed for five months in 2020 so crews could repair several cracks and corrosion issues that were found during a routine inspection.

Then in October of last year, the bridge was closed again after FDOT officials said there were reports of possible cracking and a chunk of concrete missing.

However, the bridge quickly reopened after inspectors determined there were no structural concerns.

