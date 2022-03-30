10th Avenue North overpass 'safe for use' after crack is spotted, officials say

Transportation officials said Wednesday the 10th Avenue North overpass bridge at Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach is "safe to use" after a large crack was spotted and caused concern for drivers.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 Wednesday morning showed the crack running along the entire width of the overpass bridge, spanning both the east and westbound lanes.

Cars could be seen driving right over the crack.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Large crack spotted on 10th Avenue North overpass in Lake Worth Beach

The Florida Department of Transportation said it received reports from the public and immediately sent a bridge inspector to investigate the situation.

That inspector determined the "crack was, in actuality, a standard joint opening," the FDOT said in a written statement, adding there are "no structural concerns with the bridge or hazards to the public."

The transportation department told WPTV that routine maintenance work is ongoing on the 10th Avenue North overpass. The work includes removing concrete and placing fill material in the bridge's expansion joints.

In a written statement to WPTV, the FDOT said the repairs "present no safety hazard to the traveling public."

A car approaches a large crack on the 10th Avenue North overpass in Lake Worth Beach on March 30, 2022.

While the transportation department said the bridge is safe, it admits the public should have been given more information about the work.

"100% concerning," said driver Gerry Kesselbach. "I think it's pretty devastating and downright dangerous."

Kesselbach has changed his route and stopped driving over the 10th Avenue North overpass bridge ever since a large crack was spotted running across all four lanes.

"I seen it probably a month ago and it was a lot smaller," Kesselbach said. "Now it looks like it's expanding."

Word of the crack surfaced on social media Tuesday when a woman posted a photo in the Lake Worth Local Facebook page.

"So this huge Crack was spotted on the 10th Ave, 95 overpass in LW, my coworker said it was not that big over the weekend," Ale Tirado wrote in the post. "We've contacted the city/FDOT and they said they would check it out but we just passed by and there's no indication of anyone being there. Beware. Avoid the area if possible."

Tirado's post has been shared more than 1,700 times.

A post on the Lake Worth Local Facebook page on March 29, 2022 about a crack on the 10th Avenue North overpass in Lake Worth Beach.

When WPTV first contacted the Florida Department of Transportation about the crack on Tuesday, a spokesperson told our news team the agency was planning to send a bridge inspector to check it out.

The FDOT declined an on-camera interview Wednesday, but is now assuring the public there are no structural concerns or hazards with the bridge.

The agency released a statement to WPTV that read, in part:

"There are several bridge joints on the overpass that are in the process of being repaired. The material that was in the joint opening was removed by our contractor in preparation for the installation of a new seal."

But drivers like Jacqueline Bish feel the public should have been made aware of the ongoing maintenance work.

"I think they should actually notify people," Bish said. "Definitely for their sake and for everybody else's."

The transportation department told WPTV on Wednesday afternoon the routine maintenance work on the overpass was "inadvertently omitted from the weekly notice to the public regarding lane closures."

An agency spokesperson said "the work will be completed as soon as possible" and "the bridge is safe for use."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Traffic

The crack on the 10th Avenue North overpass bridge calls to mind the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, which was closed for five months in 2020 so crews could repair several cracks and corrosion issues that were found during a routine inspection.

Then in October of last year, the bridge was closed again after FDOT officials said there were reports of possible cracking and a chunk of concrete missing.

However, the bridge quickly reopened after inspectors determined there were no structural concerns.

Scripps Only Content 2022