Investigators speaks about arrest of Brevard teacher

Investigators with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office are sharing more details Wednesday about the recent arrest of a middle school teacher accused of communicating with an undercover deputy who was posing as a 16-year-old girl.

Sgt. Aaron Scranton spoke with the media to discuss the arrest.

Joseph Michael Komjathy, 40, was arrested Monday and faces five counts of transmitting material harmful to a minor by electronic equipment and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Before his arrest, Komjathy was a seventh-grade science teacher at Stone Magnet Middle School in Melbourne.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The sting was part of the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a task force that investigates and prosecutes offenders who use the internet to sexually exploit children.

Scranton is also expected to speak about the work his unit does to catch sexual predators.

Scripps Only Content 2022