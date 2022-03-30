Advertisement

Nonprofit transforms historic school into new facility

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A former Treasure Coast school is being transformed into a place where an entire community can learn and grow.

It's taking place at the Incubate Neighborhood Center in Fort Pierce inside what used to be Means Court Elementary.

For a time it was the only school for Black students in St. Lucie County.

The nonprofit is transforming the building into a multi-purpose facility with meeting spaces, classrooms and media production facilities.

Canieria Gardner with the Incubate Neighborhood Center speaks about the facility in Fort Pierce.
The head of the center said they need to be in the heart of a struggling community in order to make a difference.

"Upstairs is going to be a business incubator space. Downstairs is the social services hub where nonprofit like-minded organizations will be co-located with me in order to provide this holistic approach," said Canieria Gardner with the Incubate Neighborhood Center.

The center is looking to raise $3 million so it can build out things like a commercial kitchen.

The center hosted area churches and nonprofits Wednesday morning to develop future partnerships.

An official grand opening for the center will take place next month.

