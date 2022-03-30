Advertisement

Officials searching for missing Florida mom last seen Sunday

By Victoria Lewis
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials are searching for a missing woman near Pensacola.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday evening in Navarre Beach.

Officials say her vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning at a boat ramp.

Sam Porter, a friend of Carli's, told WEAR-TV she was scheduled to meet with her 4-year-old daughter's father Sunday to exchange custody.

According to Porter, Carli's father received a text message from Carli's phone saying she was having car and phone trouble about three hours later. That was the last time her family heard heard from her.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says they have confirmed that Carli's daughter is safe, but continue to search for Carli.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-983-1190.

