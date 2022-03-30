Advertisement

Parkland judge to decide if jurors will tour shooting site

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz and prosecutors are arguing over whether his jury should tour the blood-stained, bullet-pocked classroom building where he murdered 17 people four years ago.

Prosecutors told Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday that the jurors will need to walk the building to fully understand what Cruz saw and did when he attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February 2018.

Cruz's attorneys argued that prosecutors just want to inflame the jurors' emotions by exposing them to the blood and Valentine's Day gifts that remain.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the murders.

Jury selection begins Monday for a trial that will decide whether he is executed.

