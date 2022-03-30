Advertisement

Unpaid traffic tickets and overdue courts fines waived this week only

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In Palm Beach County, more than 430,000 cases were sent to collections in the last 12 months after they weren't paid on time. Late fees add up when tickets go unpaid, but the Palm Beach County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller wants to help.

For this week only, the county is waiving all collection agency fees to help drivers with unpaid traffic tickets and overdue court fines get back on the road. They call the program Operation Green Light.

According to the spokesperson for the county clerk's office, residents can save up to 40% on overdue tickets with Operation Green Light.

On the first day of the program, more than 400 people took advantage of the savings. The clerk's office says, assuming the collection rate is an average of 30%, those people saved a total of $29,812.81.

Customers can pay online or pay by phone until Friday, April 1.

Payments can be made online at mypalmbeachclerk.com. To pay by phone, customers can call the Clerk's office Operation Green Light number at (561) 274-1530 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call the court payment center at (561) 207-7189 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar
I-95 wreck shows traffic impact on side streets
Smoke closes westbound traffic on Donald Ross Rd. bridge
Man killed in fiery crash on I-95
Florida’s governor signs ‘Parental Rights In Education’ bill into law

Latest News

Large crack discovered on I-95 overpass in Lake Worth Beach
Martin County to subsidize teacher's health insurance costs with American Rescue Plan funds
St. Lucie Lock and Dam reopens to boaters
Homeowners insurance killing the 'American dream'