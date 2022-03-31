Advertisement

Citizens insurance may raise its rates

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For those already owning a home in Florida, more and more are facing sticker shock on insurance premiums.

Elizabeth Roach is a bit concerned. For a decade she paid $800 a year for home insurance. In 2020 her premiums started going up. First her premium went to $1,1000 then $1,500.

"This year we received our statement, and it has gone up to $1,900 which is almost three times as it was two years ago," she said.

The $1,900 rate came from the state-run Citizens insurance. Other quotes she got were as high as $6,000 a year.

"It does make us wonder, is there going to be another increase next year? We don't know what to anticipate," she said.

Experts in the Florida market say insurance companies are failing. And with less competition, more owners are turning to "Citizens." State Senator Jeff Brandes said the insurance situation is out of control.

RELATED: Priced Out of Paradise: Housing crisis spares no one — renters, buyers, owners

"We're beyond crisis. Crisis was three years ago," he said.

Homeowners insurance rates in Florida are nearly double the national average. On Thursday, Citizens Property Insurance will be part of a hearing looking at a proposed 11-percent increase for policyholders. If approved, that would go into effect in August.

"It's like a snowball starting on top of the mountain and coming down a full-fledged avalanche," Lee Burke with Burke, Bogart, and Brownell Insurance said.

Burke said Citizens insurance is feeling the financial impact.

"Citizens is no longer an option for a lot of people. Citizens has lost tremendous amounts of money. Citizens has tightened their underwriting standards. There are many, many homes they won't insure," he said.

Burke said owners of older homes are having trouble finding insurance and new homes can find it, but the premiums are expensive.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar
I-95 wreck shows traffic impact on side streets
10th Avenue North overpass 'safe for use' after crack is spotted, officials say
Investigator: Arrested teacher was also Coast Guard veteran
Smoke closes westbound traffic on Donald Ross Rd. bridge

Latest News

211 launches special needs hotline
Bruce Arians retires as Bucs' coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
Fabiola Valenzuela: Deputies searching for missing West Palm Beach woman
Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s 2-year intermission ends