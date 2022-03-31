Citizens insurance may raise its rates

For those already owning a home in Florida, more and more are facing sticker shock on insurance premiums.

Elizabeth Roach is a bit concerned. For a decade she paid $800 a year for home insurance. In 2020 her premiums started going up. First her premium went to $1,1000 then $1,500.

"This year we received our statement, and it has gone up to $1,900 which is almost three times as it was two years ago," she said.

The $1,900 rate came from the state-run Citizens insurance. Other quotes she got were as high as $6,000 a year.

"It does make us wonder, is there going to be another increase next year? We don't know what to anticipate," she said.

Experts in the Florida market say insurance companies are failing. And with less competition, more owners are turning to "Citizens." State Senator Jeff Brandes said the insurance situation is out of control.

"We're beyond crisis. Crisis was three years ago," he said.

Homeowners insurance rates in Florida are nearly double the national average. On Thursday, Citizens Property Insurance will be part of a hearing looking at a proposed 11-percent increase for policyholders. If approved, that would go into effect in August.

"It's like a snowball starting on top of the mountain and coming down a full-fledged avalanche," Lee Burke with Burke, Bogart, and Brownell Insurance said.

Burke said Citizens insurance is feeling the financial impact.

"Citizens is no longer an option for a lot of people. Citizens has lost tremendous amounts of money. Citizens has tightened their underwriting standards. There are many, many homes they won't insure," he said.

Burke said owners of older homes are having trouble finding insurance and new homes can find it, but the premiums are expensive.

