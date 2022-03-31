Advertisement

Fabiola Valenzuela: Deputies searching for missing West Palm Beach woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a West Palm Beach woman they say has medical conditions.

Fabiola Valenzuela, 64, was last seen Tuesday, March 29, in the 2800 block of Oak Drive and has not been seen or heard from since.

Valenzuela is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a jean jacket, a blue windbreaker and a black hat.

Officials said Valenzuela suffers from diminished mental capacity due to a traumatic brain injury. She also suffers from anxiety and diabetes and does not have her medications with her.

Anyone who knows about Fabiola Valenzuela's whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO Communication at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

