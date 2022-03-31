FHP: Teen dirt bike rider was driving recklessly at 85 mph

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol concluded that a 13-year-old boy was driving a dirt bike recklessly at speeds of about 85 mph when he crashed and died while fleeing an attempted traffic stop in December, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Stanley Davis III, 13, died Dec. 26 in the 800 block of North Federal Hwy. after his dirt bike crashed as police attempted to pull him over.

New details about the wreck were released Thursday by the Boynton Beach Police Department in a written statement.

The FHP report found that there was no physical contact between Officer Mark Sohn's vehicle and the child's motorcycle.

The report stated that the investigation "is complete, and no charges shall be filed."

Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the Boynton Beach Police Department will conduct an internal affairs investigation to determine if any police department policies were violated by any officer involved in the incident.

Sohn has been on administrative leave since the deadly crash.

The family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, has claimed that Sohn struck and killed the boy, but police had said the teen lost control of the bike and crashed during the pursuit.

Family members of Stanley Davis III have called for Sohn's immediate firing, citing the officer's history of reprimands.

In 2004, the department suspended Sohn for 57 hours for violating at least 12 different rules and policies in a vehicle pursuit.

Since then, he has been disciplined two other times for unsatisfactory performance in a vehicle pursuit.

Crump announced in January that his legal team will file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Boynton Beach Police Department in connection with the death of the teen.

Starting Thursday, the police department scheduled the first in a series of conversations they hope will strengthen connections with the community. Topics of discussion will include community policing efforts followed by a questions and answers session.

Scripps Only Content 2022