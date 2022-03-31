Advertisement

FHP: Teen dirt bike rider was driving recklessly at 85 mph

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol concluded that a 13-year-old boy was driving a dirt bike recklessly at speeds of about 85 mph when he crashed and died while fleeing an attempted traffic stop in December, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Stanley Davis III, 13, died Dec. 26 in the 800 block of North Federal Hwy. after his dirt bike crashed as police attempted to pull him over.

New details about the wreck were released Thursday by the Boynton Beach Police Department in a written statement.

The FHP report found that there was no physical contact between Officer Mark Sohn's vehicle and the child's motorcycle.

The report stated that the investigation "is complete, and no charges shall be filed."

Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.
Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the Boynton Beach Police Department will conduct an internal affairs investigation to determine if any police department policies were violated by any officer involved in the incident.

Sohn has been on administrative leave since the deadly crash.

The family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, has claimed that Sohn struck and killed the boy, but police had said the teen lost control of the bike and crashed during the pursuit.

Family members of Stanley Davis III have called for Sohn's immediate firing, citing the officer's history of reprimands.

In 2004, the department suspended Sohn for 57 hours for violating at least 12 different rules and policies in a vehicle pursuit.

Since then, he has been disciplined two other times for unsatisfactory performance in a vehicle pursuit.

Crump announced in January that his legal team will file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Boynton Beach Police Department in connection with the death of the teen.

Starting Thursday, the police department scheduled the first in a series of conversations they hope will strengthen connections with the community. Topics of discussion will include community policing efforts followed by a questions and answers session.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Investigator: Arrested teacher was also Coast Guard veteran
10th Avenue North overpass 'safe for use' after crack is spotted, officials say
Homeowners insurance killing the ‘American dream’
Driver who killed Royal Palm Beach students under investigation for DUI manslaughter
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, Billy Idol performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music...
Sinus infection forces Billy Idol to cancel concert at Seminole Hard Rock
Watch artists capture our local landscape: Plein Air Festival underway
Fisherman bitten by shark off Lake Worth Beach
2018 FAU Softball vs North Texas
Longtime FAU assistant tapped as interim coach of softball team