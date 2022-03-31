Advertisement

Fisherman bitten by shark off Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fisherman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after authorities said he was bitten by a shark off Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the area near Lake Worth Beach Park, located at 10 South Ocean Boulevard.

Officials said a man in his 50s was fishing when a shark bit him on the knee. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Fire Rescue said the man's injuries are non-life threatening and his leg likely will not have to be amputated.

It's unclear what type of shark bit the man.

Red flags are flying at beaches across Palm Beach County on Thursday, as the winds are gusty and the surf is very rough and churned up.

There are also purple flags in many spots, warning beachgoers of potentially dangerous marine life.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Investigator: Arrested teacher was also Coast Guard veteran
10th Avenue North overpass 'safe for use' after crack is spotted, officials say
Homeowners insurance killing the ‘American dream’
Driver who killed Royal Palm Beach students under investigation for DUI manslaughter
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, Billy Idol performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music...
Sinus infection forces Billy Idol to cancel concert at Seminole Hard Rock
FHP: Teen dirt bike rider was driving recklessly at 85 mph
Watch artists capture our local landscape: Plein Air Festival underway
2018 FAU Softball vs North Texas
Longtime FAU assistant tapped as interim coach of softball team