Fisherman bitten by shark off Lake Worth Beach

A fisherman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after authorities said he was bitten by a shark off Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the area near Lake Worth Beach Park, located at 10 South Ocean Boulevard.

Officials said a man in his 50s was fishing when a shark bit him on the knee. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Fire Rescue said the man's injuries are non-life threatening and his leg likely will not have to be amputated.

It's unclear what type of shark bit the man.

Red flags are flying at beaches across Palm Beach County on Thursday, as the winds are gusty and the surf is very rough and churned up.

There are also purple flags in many spots, warning beachgoers of potentially dangerous marine life.

