Advertisement

Longtime FAU assistant tapped as interim coach of softball team

2018 FAU Softball vs North Texas
2018 FAU Softball vs North Texas(JC Ridley/Owlpix.com)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chan Walker will serve as interim head coach of the Florida Atlantic softball team, athletic director Brian White announced Wednesday.

Walker will take over for the remainder of the 2022 season after the death of longtime head coach Joan Joyce.

A 1997 FAU graduate, Walker has served as associate head coach since the 2019 season and has been an assistant under Joyce since 1998.

Joyce, who recently reached the 1,000-win plateau, was the only head softball coach in school history. She died Saturday at the age of 81.

A banner hanging on the fence line at FAU's softball stadium commemorates the late Joan Joyce's...
A banner hanging on the fence line at FAU's softball stadium commemorates the late Joan Joyce's 1,000th win, reached just days before her death, March 27, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

"While I'm extremely honored to lead this team as the interim coach, I look at this entire season as coach Joyce's 28th season," Walker said in a statement. "This team will take the field, compete and play hard for the rest of the season the way she would have expected, in honor of coach Joyce."

Walker played for Joyce's inaugural team in 1995. She is tied as the school's all-time leader for career stolen base percentage (.955).

White said a national search for a full-time coach will commence at the end of the season.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Investigator: Arrested teacher was also Coast Guard veteran
10th Avenue North overpass 'safe for use' after crack is spotted, officials say
Driver who killed Royal Palm Beach students under investigation for DUI manslaughter
Homeowners insurance killing the ‘American dream’
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

Stuart rejects 77-townhome community during housing crisis
SleepOut raising awareness for homelessness in Palm Beach County
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead
Humanitarian missions continue to Haiti despite plane set on fire by protestors