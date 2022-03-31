Live: Rate hearing for Citizens Property Insurance

WATCH THE HEARING LIVE BELOW:

Policyholders of Citizens Property Insurance will be keeping a close eye on a Thursday afternoon hearing in Tallahassee.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will be part of a Thursday afternoon hearing that will look at a proposed 11% increase for policyholders of the company.

There has been a massive increase in Citizens Property policies recently with private insurers dropping customers and raising rates.

Citizens Property Insurance is widely known as an insurer of last resort.

The company is expected to take on a million policies this year after only having about 400,000 a few years ago.

If approved, the measure will go into effect in August.

Homeowners insurance rates in Florida are currently nearly double the national average.

WPTV Senior Reporter Michelle Quesada is covering this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

Scripps Only Content 2022