Rate hearing held as Citizens Property Insurance considers hike

Policyholders of Citizens Property Insurance are keeping a close eye on a Thursday afternoon hearing in Tallahassee.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation listened to the company's CEO and chief actuary as they laid out why they are proposing an 11% increase for policyholders of the company.

The company’s leaders painted a picture of growing underwriting losses in the millions of dollars each of the last few years.

President and CEO Barry Gilway said Citizens Property Insurance, which is a nonprofit, had $166 million in underwriting loss last year.

There has been a massive increase in Citizens Property policies recently with private insurers dropping customers and raising rates.

Citizens Property Insurance is widely known as an insurer of last resort.

Amid the growing problems of solvency, Gilway said the company is averaging about 5,500 new customers each week.

The company is expected to take on a million policies this year after only having about 400,000 a few years ago.

If approved, the measure will go into effect in August.

Homeowners insurance rates in Florida are currently nearly double the national average.

Any comments or concerns not addressed at the public hearing may be emailed to ratehearings@floir.com with the subject line "Citizens Property Insurance Corporation."

The record will be open for public comments until April 14 at 5 p.m.

