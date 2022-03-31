Sinus infection forces Billy Idol to cancel concert at Seminole Hard Rock

A sinus infection has forced Billy Idol to cancel his South Florida concert in May.

The "Rebel Yell" singer announced Wednesday that his "continued sinusitis infection" has left him unable to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on May 1. He also canceled an April 29 concert in Atlanta.

"When we confirmed these shows I was sure that I would have recovered in time to play, but unfortunately this infection has proven pesky and lingering, requiring some more time before I get back out on the stage," Idol said in a statement. "To all the fans who were looking forward to these gigs, I'm very sorry to miss them. Canceling shows is not something I do casually. We'll no doubt come back to Georgia and Florida another time soon."

The 66-year-old released his first new material since 2014 with last year's "The Roadside." His last Florida appearance was alongside Miley Cyrus in Tampa before Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

A news release from the Seminole Hard Rock said tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase.

