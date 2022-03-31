Advertisement

Sinus infection forces Billy Idol to cancel concert at Seminole Hard Rock

‘Rebel Yell’ singer says infection ‘has proven pesky and lingering’
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, Billy Idol performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, Billy Idol performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Palms Casino Resort and Live Nation on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, announced Idol is returning for his second residency at the Pearl Concert Theater. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)(John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A sinus infection has forced Billy Idol to cancel his South Florida concert in May.

The "Rebel Yell" singer announced Wednesday that his "continued sinusitis infection" has left him unable to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on May 1. He also canceled an April 29 concert in Atlanta.

"When we confirmed these shows I was sure that I would have recovered in time to play, but unfortunately this infection has proven pesky and lingering, requiring some more time before I get back out on the stage," Idol said in a statement. "To all the fans who were looking forward to these gigs, I'm very sorry to miss them. Canceling shows is not something I do casually. We'll no doubt come back to Georgia and Florida another time soon."

The 66-year-old released his first new material since 2014 with last year's "The Roadside." His last Florida appearance was alongside Miley Cyrus in Tampa before Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

A news release from the Seminole Hard Rock said tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Investigator: Arrested teacher was also Coast Guard veteran
10th Avenue North overpass 'safe for use' after crack is spotted, officials say
Homeowners insurance killing the ‘American dream’
Driver who killed Royal Palm Beach students under investigation for DUI manslaughter
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter
FILE - William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during...
Actor William Hurt dies at 71 from natural causes
Dua Lipa Performs during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February...
Delray Beach-based band sues Dua Lipa, claims copyright infringement