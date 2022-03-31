SleepOut raising awareness for homelessness in Palm Beach County

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many out of their homes. Now, local advocacy groups say the price of housing is forcing out even more people.

The Lord's Place is raising awareness for those neighbors and friends struggling with homelessness through their annual SleepOut event.

On Friday, April 1 hundreds will gather at the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches for the first time in nearly 3 years to show their support for the less fortunate.

Board member and donor Ann Brown says it's an opportunity to sleep in someone else's shoes for a night.

"We'll be sleeping out, the way people do many more than one night, to show some symbolic sympathy to what happens to people," Brown said.

According to Brown, there are more than 3,000 people struggling with homelessness in Palm Beach County in 2022.

Attendees are asked to bring tents and sleeping bags to experience firsthand what many are experiencing every night.

The event is free. However, donations are welcome. The Lord's Place is aiming to raise $325,000 to go towards their advocacy efforts, including their programs, services, and new homes.

"So, it will go to all the people that work there, and to a new building, that will help us be more efficient and more effective."

All ages are welcome, and dinner will be provided.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at 900 Brandywine Rd. in West Palm Beach.

The schedule is as follows:

5 p.m. - Gates open

5:30 p.m. - Food and activities

6:45 p.m. - Program and candlelight service

8 p.m. - Additional onsite activities

10 p.m. - Lights out…SleepOut

The event will come to a close with a morning reflection on Saturday.

