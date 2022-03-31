Advertisement

Trio steals Rolex from Kay Jewelers at Palm Beach Outlets, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Mar. 31, 2022
West Palm Beach Police are seeking to identify three women who, authorities say, stole a $16,000 Rolex from a jewelry store.

The theft happened on March 26 just after 7 p.m. at the Kay Jewelers on the 1700 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard at the Palm Beach Outlets.

Surveillance video shows the women wearing masks as they enter the store. Investigators said the woman holding a small, long-haired Yorkie had a sales associate show her a men's ROLEX, when one of her accomplices snagged the timepiece and left the store.

Anyone who can identify the women, or the dog's owner, is urged to call West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477) and mention case number 4272.

