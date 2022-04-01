Community frustrated after FHP won't charge Boynton officer

Following a face-to-face meeting with the police chief of Boynton Beach, many in the community remain frustrated, especially after new findings in the death of a young teen.

After Thursday night's meeting at the police department to discuss policing efforts with the community, some residents left still skeptical and wondering what's next for the city.

"It was literally like a waste of time,” said community activist Bryce Graham. "How can you have a conversation, and you don't want to address the issues that are already in the community?"

The main issue for most at the meeting was the police chase that ended with the dirt bike crash that killed 13-year-old Stanley Davis III in December.

Bryce Graham was dissatisfied with the community meeting held in Boynton Beach on March 31, 2022.

The Florida Highway Patrol's findings stated "there was no physical contact with the police officer and the motorcycle" and "the investigation is complete and no charges shall be filed."

"We are outraged," Graham said.

The city is currently conducting its own internal investigation where charges can possibly be filed.

"We want to make sure that everyone is doing their job and has the right education because we all come with our own biases and experiences," Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant said.

Boynton Beach Mayor Steven Grant shares why he wants a park named after Stanley Davis III.

As the investigation continues, Grant is trying to get a park renamed after the teen.

"(Stanley Davis) was an honor roll student. He was active in the community, and he had a scholarship fund for his college," Grant said. "That is where I would want that information to be brought forward to the community."

He said the park will act as a spot of remembrance, which has brought controversy throughout the city.

Site of a memorial for Stanley Davis III on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

"I understand people's opinions that the park may not necessarily be best used to be named after Stanley Dale Davis III," Grant said. "He made a mistake, and we need to educate our future generations, our youth, and make sure they understand the safety, that at no time should you try and run away from the police."

As the city decides on the park, activists are planning their next steps to bridge the gap between the police and the community.

"We are going to strategize. We are going to organize, and we are going to mobilize to make sure that we get justice," Graham said.

The police department is planning another community conversation for May 5.

Scripps Only Content 2022