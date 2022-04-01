Advertisement

Disney World to resume character meet-and-greets

A visitor hugs Mickey Mouse after the grand opening of the Hong Kong Disneyland Monday, Sept....
A visitor hugs Mickey Mouse after the grand opening of the Hong Kong Disneyland Monday, Sept. 12, 2005. It is Disney's first-ever vacation resort in China. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Are you ready to once again get up close and personal with your favorite Disney characters at the Most Magical Place on Earth?

All U.S. locations including Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland in California, resorts and Disney Cruise Line will reintroduce traditional greetings "as early as April 18," according to the Disney Parks Blog.

“Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy,” the blog post said.

Since the parks reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, guests could take photos with characters, but from a distance.

“During the past two years, we’ve taken a very gradual, intentional approach to health and safety protocols,” the announcement read. “Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences. While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer.”

