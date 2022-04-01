Live: News conference regarding amusement park ride death

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

State officials are holding a news conference in Orlando a week after a teen died on a ride at a Central Florida amusement park.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried will discuss her department's regulatory program while the investigation continues into the tragedy.

Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall Drop Tower Ride at ICON Park in Orlando on March 24, 2022.

Tyre Sampson, 14, a Missouri boy who was visiting Central Florida with his friend's family, lost his life on the Drop Tower Free Fall ride at ICON Park on March 24.

RELATED: Fried wants more time before taking action on ride safety

Fried is being joined by FDACS Division of Consumer Services Director Rick Kimsey and Florida House Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, for the news conference.

Scripps Only Content 2022