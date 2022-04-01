Advertisement

New law enforcement officers in Florida to get $5,000 bonus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law enforcement bill into law Friday.

DeSantis spoke at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office surrounded by law enforcement officers.

Part of the bill encourages police officers from other states to come to Florida, offering them a $5,000 bonus and covering up to $1,000 in tuition, fees and other education expenses.

New officers must complete training, be hired at a Florida law enforcement agency, and work for at least two years in order to receive the $5,000 bonus.

The law will take effect on July 1.

“We never once backed down from supporting the folks who wear the uniform, who wear the badge, who put themselves at risk to keep us safe,” DeSantis said shortly before signing the bill in Titusville. “We wanted to say that this law enforcement profession is a noble calling and we want to support you if you make that decision to protect and serve.”

