Riviera Beach police chief resigns

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Riviera Beach's police chief has resigned after the release of reports looking into his "unarrest" of a councilman on a domestic abuse charge, Contact 5 learned Friday morning.

Spokeswoman Nicole Rodriguez confirmed the resignation Friday morning and said the investigation and internal affairs reports will be released shortly.

Chief Nathan Osgood faced twin investigations from his own department and an outside agency when he ordered the "unarrest" Councilman Douglas Lawson in August.

Surveillance camera footage — obtained by Contact 5 — showed Lawson shoving his fiancée in the elevator and parking garage of Marina Grande high-rise condominium.

The officer in charge of the Lawson investigation, Capt. Rochelet Commond, was then fired before he was reinstated pending the investigations.

The state attorney found there was probable cause for the arrest but chose not to press charges because Lawson's fiancée would not cooperate with the investigation.

Councilman Douglas Lawson and his fiancée held a news conference in September 2021 about the...
Councilman Douglas Lawson and his fiancée held a news conference in September 2021 about the incident.

Contact 5 is still awaiting the investigation and the internal affairs reports. A source told WPTV that Osgood's patrol car was returned to the city on Friday morning.

WPTV will have more on this breaking story as it develops.

