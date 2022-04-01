Traffic light won't be installed after kids killed at bus stop

A traffic signal will not be installed at the Royal Palm Beach intersection where two children were hit and killed by a car last month while waiting for a school bus.

A study released Thursday by Palm Beach County found that their analysis did not warrant the addition of a traffic light at the intersection of Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive.

The study concluded that traffic volumes did not meet or exceed the minimum volume thresholds for Cypress Lake Drive for a traffic signal to be installed.

"The data collected on March 28 indicated that whereas the traffic volumes on the main street (Crestwood Boulevard) met the minimum thresholds, the cross street volumes (Cypress Lake Drive) were far short," the report states.

The study also found that the sight distance exceeded standards on all approaches and for turning vehicles from the median.

"The road curvature along Crestwood Boulevard is safe at the posted speed limit of 40 mph," the report concluded.

The county found that no additional reduced speed advisory warning signs were required for the road curve.

In addition to the recent deadly crash, there have been two other crashes at the intersection this year, according to the county.

Intersection of Crestwood Boulevard and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach

There were 17 crashes at this location between 2018 and 2021, on average four crashes each year with most occurring during the daytime, according to the county.

"The predominant causes of crashes were failing to yield the right-of-way and operating in careless or negligent manner," according to the study.

A total of four students were hit by a car that jumped a curb and drove onto the sidewalk at the intersection on March 22.

Two children, who were both 15 years old, later died from the injuries. The other two students were released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

A 2018 Alfa Romero Stelvio involved in a deadly crash at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach on March 22, 2022.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told WPTV this week that charges against that driver are "likely," but caution their timetable could be a long one.

Neighbors said earlier this week that a traffic light was desperately needed at the intersection to help keep prevent someone else from getting hit.

Residents said speeding has always been a problem and that more work needs to be done to help slow drivers down along Crestwood Boulevard.

