Water main break closes Port St. Lucie Blvd.

A water main break on the Treasure Coast has shut down a street in Port St. Lucie.

The break along SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. caused a large sink hole in the middle of the roadway causing both lanes to collapse.

Police say they responded to this area around 10:30 a.m. after a contractor was doing some road work and struck one of the water lines causing that sinkhole.

City officials say 324 residential homes and six commercial customers will temporarily lose water service.

A boil water advisory is in effect for those impacted and are being notified by city workers.

Both lanes from SW Gatlin Blvd. to SW Darwin Blvd. are shut down so they can start repairing the area.

"They’re gonna work to reopen it as quickly as possible. the main thing is getting the sink hole pumped out of water so they can repair the line and then get to work on repairing the roadway," said Richard Del Toro, Assistant Chief of Port St. Lucie Police.

We’re told it could take 12 to 24 hours to repair the roadway.

