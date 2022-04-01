Advertisement

Winn-Dixie offering second COVID-19 booster vaccine

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Winn-Dixie announced Thursday it is now administering an additional Pfizer or Moderna booster vaccine to individuals 12 years old and older who are immunocompromised and anyone age 50 and over four months after their prior booster.

Individuals 18 years old and older who received a primary Johnson & Jonhson vaccine and booster at least 4 months ago can also receive a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Winn-Dixie offers online appointments and walk-ups.

To make an appointment, click here.

For information about pharmacy locations, updates and more, click here.

