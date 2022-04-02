Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after stepping into path of vehicle in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man died after being struck by a vehicle when he darted into the road Friday night in Lake Worth Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified man attempted to cross N. Dixie Highway near 5th Avenue North on Friday at 9:22 p.m.

He was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on N. Dixie Highway in the outside lane.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

