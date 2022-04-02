Thunderstorms delay flights at several Florida airports
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Air traffic has been halted at several different South Florida airports due to thunderstorms.
Miami International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport are experiencing a "ground stop" until 4:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Treasure Coast until 7 p.m. tonight.
Scripps Only Content 2022