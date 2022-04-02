Thunderstorms delay flights at several Florida airports

Air traffic has been halted at several different South Florida airports due to thunderstorms.

Miami International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport are experiencing a "ground stop" until 4:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Treasure Coast until 7 p.m. tonight.

