2 men wanted for Fort Pierce car burglaries, using stolen credit card

Fort Pierce police are looking for two men accused of burglarizing vehicles and fraudulently using a stolen credit card to purchase items at Walmart.

On March 26, 2022, officers responded to the 3500 block of Selvitz Road in reference to the burglary of several vehicles.

One of the victims' credit cards was used by the suspects at the Walmart at 1850 SW Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

Security footage of the two suspects was obtained by police from Walmart.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Charles Montano at (772)-979-1483 email: cmontano@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

