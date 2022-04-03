Advertisement

Coast Guard suspends search for people missing at sea in Florida Keys

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the possible people missing at sea.

The search was suspended Saturday at 8 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel landing Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m. with seven people apprehended near Sugarloaf Key.

The seven survivors were treated for symptoms of dehydration and hyperthermia and were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

According to the survivors there were additional people missing.

MCSO deputies recovered one body from the capsized vessel during their search and rescue operation.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of those lost at sea," said Chief Warrant Officer Jamey Kinney, Coast Guard Sector Key West search and rescue mission coordinator. "The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies exhaustively worked together on this search. Unfortunately, we have come to the most difficult time in any search and rescue case and that is the point at which we decide when to suspend the search."

Crews began searching at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday and searched more than 395 square miles.

