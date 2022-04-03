Man found dead in dumpster in West Palm Beach

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a dumpster Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a person putting garbage into a dumpster in the 3200 block of Southridge Court about 9 a.m. discovered the man's body.

Jachles said the victim is a Hispanic man in his 40s who was a resident of West Palm Beach.

Crime scene investigators spent several hours processing the scene and collecting evidence.

A man's body was found inside this dumpster, April 3, 2022, on Southridge Court in West Palm Beach, Fla.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but Jachles said it "does not appear to be a shooting."

Jachles also didn't say how long the body had been in the dumpster.

"But we don't think that it had been there for long," he added.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Jachles also detailed two other homicides that occurred Saturday night.

He said police received a call about 9:30 p.m. in regards to shots fired in the 5800 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the body of an unidentified man who had apparently been shot.

Jachles also provided details on a third homicide that occurred this weekend.

He said police were called to the 5500 block of Haverhill Road about 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the body of a 26-year-old man was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. It appeared he had been shot.

Jachles said all three homicides are unrelated.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in each of the three homicide cases.

