Advertisement

Suspect in custody, 1 dead at mobile home park near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies received a call in regards to a man actively shooting a firearm shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at Casa del Monte Mobile Home Park off Forest Hill Boulevard near West Palm Beach.

When deputies arrived at the 6100 block of Calle Del Sol, they quickly detained a man they found carrying a handgun.

Deputies then located the body of a man.

A PBSO spokesperson said they believe the suspected gunman and the victim knew each other and were the only two people involved in the shooting.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting at a...
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach.

They said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly confrontation.

Neighbors said they heard about 17 gunshots fired from inside and outside the trailer, a rented home with about 9 tenants.

Neighbors said the shooter lived alone and had been there for about a month.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are at the scene investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders for second-straight year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
'Sweet Florida' song praises DeSantis
Thunderstorms delay flights at several Florida airports
Man who threatened to decapitate congresswomen sentenced
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead

Latest News

Thunderstorms delay flights at several Florida airports
Farmworkers protest Wendy's restaurants in Palm Beach
Man who threatened to decapitate congresswomen sentenced
A driving instructor was pulled over for DUI. He was arrested after it was found he was legally...
FHP troopers arrest driving instructor in Pasco for DUI