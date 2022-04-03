Suspect in custody, 1 dead at mobile home park near West Palm Beach

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies received a call in regards to a man actively shooting a firearm shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at Casa del Monte Mobile Home Park off Forest Hill Boulevard near West Palm Beach.

When deputies arrived at the 6100 block of Calle Del Sol, they quickly detained a man they found carrying a handgun.

Deputies then located the body of a man.

A PBSO spokesperson said they believe the suspected gunman and the victim knew each other and were the only two people involved in the shooting.

They said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly confrontation.

Neighbors said they heard about 17 gunshots fired from inside and outside the trailer, a rented home with about 9 tenants.

Neighbors said the shooter lived alone and had been there for about a month.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are at the scene investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

