West Palm Beach police investigating death of man found in dumpster

West Palm Beach police are investigating the death of a man found in a dumpster Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.

At around 9 a.m. Sunday, a person putting garbage into a dumpster in the 3200 block of South Ridge Court in West Palm Beach discovered the body of a man.

Police say the victim is a Hispanic man, a West Palm Beach resident in his 40s.

Crime Scene Investigators spent several hours processing the scene and collecting evidence.

Police say anyone with information about this homicide is urged to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward.

West Palm Beach police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles also detailed two other homicides that occurred Saturday night.

At approximately 9:30 Saturday night, police received a call in regards to shots fired in the 5800 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the body of an unidentified Black man who had apparently been fatally shot.

Jachles also provided details on a third homicide that occurred this weekend.

At approximately 10:30 Saturday night, police received a call to the 5500 block of Haverhill Boulevard.

According to police, the body of a 26-year-old Black man was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. It appears he had been shot.

All three homicides are unrelated.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in each of the three homicide cases.

