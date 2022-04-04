Advertisement

1 dead in shooting at mobile home park; suspect in custody

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach.

Deputies received a call about a man shooting a gun shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Tavares Cove mobile home park.

When deputies arrived along the 6100 block of Calle Del Sol, they quickly detained a man they found carrying a handgun, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Deputies then located the body of a man.

Barbera said they believe the suspected gunman and the victim knew each other and were the only two people involved in the shooting.

Detectives took a gunman into custody and found another man dead along Calle Del Sol inside the...
Detectives took a gunman into custody and found another man dead along Calle Del Sol inside the Tavares Cove mobile home park.

She said there was no danger to the public.

Investigators were working to determine what led to the deadly confrontation.

Neighbors said they heard about 17 gunshots fired from inside and outside the trailer, a rented home with about nine tenants. They said the shooter lived alone and had been there for about a month.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders for second-straight year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
'Sweet Florida' song praises DeSantis
Thunderstorms delay flights at several Florida airports
Man who threatened to decapitate congresswomen sentenced
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead

Latest News

NBC health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer coming to West Palm Beach
Man found dead in dumpster in West Palm Beach
Coast Guard suspends search for people missing at sea in Florida Keys
2 men wanted for Fort Pierce car burglaries, using stolen credit card