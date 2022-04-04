Baggage piles up at PBIA after travel cancellations, delays

Some travelers in and out of Florida are still experiencing problems with their flights Monday following this weekend's travel nightmare that canceled thousands of flights across the country.

This is the third day that airports across the Sunshine State have had delays after strong storms blew through the region Saturday.

A Spirit Airlines flight from PBIA to Atlantic City, scheduled for 2:41 p.m., was canceled Monday.

RELATED: Airport delays, cancellations

Also, a 4:15 p.m. JetBlue flight to Westchester was also canceled, according to the PBIA flight status website.

In addition to these cancellations, afternoon and evening flights to Minneapolis, Washington-DCA, Atlanta, Boston, New York-JFK and Trenton from PBIA were all delayed.

Flight cancellations & delays has led to checked bags being separated from travelers here at PBIA. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/XZDEyQckeB — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) April 4, 2022

One of the ramifications of the travel troubles is passengers being separated from their checked luggage.

Dozens of stranded suitcases, all from travelers on American Airlines flights, have been at PBIA for at least two days.

Some of the passengers said their flights were canceled when they were making a connection in Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend.

Torie Suarez of Port St. Lucie was among the many passengers whose flights were canceled with her luggage stranded at PBIA for two days.

"I'm so stressed out, like I couldn't have any of my luggage or my bags. I was in Dallas," Suarez said. "They canceled my last connection flight. I just went on a fun vacation to Hawaii, and I had to stay in a hotel for two days."

Pat Gillson searches for his baggage after arriving at PBIA on April 4, 2022.

Many of the travelers were put in hotels but without their luggage, because it was already on its way to West Palm Beach.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said severe weather from the weekend led to air control initiatives, which restricted and resulted in a number of delays and cancellations.

"Apparently, there was an issue with the luggage, but I got them," American Airlines passenger Nadia Paul said. "That's the most important thing for me. So, I was worried I wouldn't get them but they're here."

"This is piled up, but I am still taking a look," American Airlines passenger Pat Gillson. "I am not concerned yet, but check back in 10 minutes."

American Airlines passenger Nadia Paul speaks at Palm Beach International Airport after arriving on a flight.

American Airlines said things progressed to normal operations Monday.

Multiple flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were also either experiencing delays or cancellations Monday afternoon.

Airlines canceled more than 3,300 flights and delayed thousands more this past weekend across the country, stranding travelers.

Scattered storms are in the forecast again Monday, which could hamper travel again throughout Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2022