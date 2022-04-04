Flight delays, cancelations still occurring at PBIA

Some travelers in and out of Florida are still experiencing problems with their flights Monday following this weekend's travel nightmare that canceled thousands of flights across the country.

This is the third day that airports across the Sunshine State have had delays after strong storms blew through the region Saturday.

A Spirit Airlines flight from PBIA to Atlantic City, scheduled for 2:41 p.m., was canceled Monday.

Flight cancellations & delays has led to checked bags being separated from travelers here at PBIA.

Also, a 4:15 p.m. JetBlue flight to Westchester was also canceled, according to the PBIA flight status website.

In addition to these cancellations, afternoon and evening flights to Minneapolis, Washington-DCA, Atlanta, Boston, New York-JFK and Trenton from PBIA were all delayed.

Multiple flights in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were also either experiencing delays or cancellations Monday afternoon.

Airlines canceled more than 3,300 flights and delayed thousands more this past weekend across the country, stranding travelers.

Scattered storms are in the forecast again Monday, which could hamper travel again throughout Florida.

