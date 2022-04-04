Missing Fla. woman found dead in shallow grave

The body of a missing Florida woman has been found in a shallow grave in Alabama.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday that the body of Cassie Carli was discovered Saturday evening in Springville, Alabama, about 275 miles north of Navarre, where Carli lived.

"We discovered her body while executing a search warrant in Alabama," Johnson said during a news conference. "It was in a barn in a shallow grave."

Johnson said the father of Carli's 4-year-old daughter, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday in Lebanon, Tennessee. He faces charges of tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.

"He was totally uncooperative," Johnson said.

Marcus Spanevelo, who is the father of Cassie Carli's 4-year-old daughter, was arrested in Tennessee.

The 37-year-old woman was last seen alive March 27, when she met Spanevelo during a child custody exchange in the parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant.

Johnson didn't say how Carli was killed.

