Advertisement

NBC health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer coming to West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Television health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer will be in West Palm Beach this week giving tips on how to have a healthy life.

Joy, who is the author of 12 bestselling books, started her career as a clinical nutritionist in New York.

She travels around the country sharing tips on what to eat and recipes to incorporate into your everyday life.

Joy also makes television appearances on NBC's Today Show stressing the importance of being active every day and drinking enough water for good health.

This week she will be speaking at a "Meals on Wheels Palm Beaches" event.

"I plan to share practical, easy and delicious tips that can help everybody elevate their life. We will be talking a little bit about hydration, about exercise, letting go of stress," she said. "But of course the meat of my talk is going to be about food. You know me, all roads lead back to food."

The Meals on Wheels breakfast event is this Friday, April 8th at 7:30am at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. For information about tickets, go to
https://mealsonwheelspalmbeaches.org/events/events-calendar.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders for second-straight year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
'Sweet Florida' song praises DeSantis
Thunderstorms delay flights at several Florida airports
Man who threatened to decapitate congresswomen sentenced
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead

Latest News

1 dead in shooting at mobile home park; suspect in custody
Man found dead in dumpster in West Palm Beach
Coast Guard suspends search for people missing at sea in Florida Keys
2 men wanted for Fort Pierce car burglaries, using stolen credit card