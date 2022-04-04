Advertisement

NYC mayor to Floridians: Come here where you can say gay

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
New York City is launching a digital billboard campaign to lure Floridians unhappy with their state's "Don't Say Gay” law to the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the billboards supporting LGBTQ visibility will be displayed in five major markets in Florida.

A new digital billboard campaign will appear in five Florida markets denouncing the "Don't Say Gay" law and inviting Floridians to move to New York.

The announcement came one week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Adams called the Florida law "a targeted attack on the LGBTQ+ population."

A message seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for DeSantis.

