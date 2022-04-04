Advertisement

Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates his goal during the second period...
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida's single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win Sunday over the Buffalo Sabres.

Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019.

Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who are on the cusp of of missing the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders for second-straight year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,...
'Sweet Florida' song praises DeSantis
Thunderstorms delay flights at several Florida airports
Man who threatened to decapitate congresswomen sentenced
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four instead

Latest News

1 dead in shooting at mobile home park; suspect in custody
NBC health and nutrition expert Joy Bauer coming to West Palm Beach
Man found dead in dumpster in West Palm Beach
Coast Guard suspends search for people missing at sea in Florida Keys