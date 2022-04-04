Advertisement

What effect does Ukraine conflict have on grocery prices?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Soaring prices are sparking tough decisions in the grocery store aisles. It’s all supply and demand affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Take a ride through the grocery store aisles and you’ll see soaring prices.

"The prices are astronomical," said shopper Carole Rosen.

"It’s getting way out of control," said shopper Rebekah Bearden.

Typical bought items are nearly doubling in price.

"It’s terrible, absolutely terrible. I’ve never seen prices this high," Bearden said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said food prices are expected to rise up to 4% by the end of this year. Breaking that down, dairy product prices are predicted to increase up to 10%, poultry prices are expected at 12%, and meat up to 15 1/2%,

"Part of that is because the shortage of supply, and then the transportation issues, getting the food to the stores," said accountant Mark Parks.

The war in Ukraine has caused gas prices to spike. Parks said the job shortages from the pandemic and the increase in gas are some reasons for the increase in food items.

"When gas goes up, everything goes up," Parks said.

To save money, budget first and plan ahead before your trip to the grocery store. No impulse buys now.

"First of all, you never want to go to the grocery store when you’re hungry because you will pick up stuff that you hadn’t planned to get," Parks said. "Items that are at eye level tend to be items that are higher priced items."

"I get certain things at Publix, I go to Aldi, I go to Winn Dixie. I shop around for whatever I'm going to buy that week, whoever has the best price," Bearden said. "You can buy in bulk and pay less for what you’re getting, but even these prices are going up."

Planning can be time consuming, but Parks said to think long-term with your money

"That time consuming process can save you tens, twenties, hundreds of dollars," Parks said.

