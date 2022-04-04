Who's who in penalty phase for Parkland school shooter

Jury selection begins Monday in the penalty phase of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's murder trial.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder stemming from the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Once a jury is seated, they'll be tasked with deciding whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During a pretrial hearing last week, prosecutors suggested the trial could stretch into September as they present impact statements from families and friends of the 17 victims who lost their lives.

As the trial drags on, there will be plenty of recognizable — and maybe some unfamiliar — faces in the Broward County courtroom. Here are some of the key players:

Nikolas Cruz: The convicted murderer

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks to his attorney during a hearing Wednesday, March 29, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Nikolas Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty to all charges in October, saying the words "guilty" out loud as each count was read in open court. He then offered a jumbled and confusing apology to the families of the victims, even though he was facing Judge Elizabeth Scherer the entire time.

Elizabeth Scherer: The county judge

Judge Elizabeth Scherer holds up the written plea agreement as Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, with his defense attorney, Gabe Ermine, pleads guilty, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer became a household name when she began presiding over the Parkland school shooting case.

Scherer, who earned her bachelor's degree at Florida State University and her law degree at the University of Miami, was appointed to the circuit court bench in 2012 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, replacing retired Judge David Krathen. She was 36 at the time.

Before becoming a judge, Scherer previously worked as an assistant state attorney in Broward County under Mike Satz, who will appear before her in court as lead prosecutor.

Her father preceded her in fame. Noted Republican lawyer Bill Scherer, who is a founding partner at Fort Lauderdale-based Conrad & Scherer, represented former President George W. Bush in the Broward County recount during the 2000 presidential election.

Mike Satz: The prosecution team

Former Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz, center, walks to the courtroom where Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mike Satz was the longtime elected state attorney in Broward County, serving in that capacity from 1976 until stepping down in January 2021 after he decided not to seek re-election.

Although he's no longer the state attorney, Satz vowed to personally prosecute Cruz for the atrocities of Parkland -- and he's got plenty of experience.

Satz previously served as chief of the homicide unit at the Broward County state attorney's office.

Other notable trials that he successfully prosecuted were the three men convicted of killing Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Tephford (a lengthy trial that lasted nearly two years, the longest case ever tried in Broward County's history) and convincing a jury to recommend death for the man who forced two Waffle House employees in Davie into a walk-in freezer before executing them in 2002.

Melisa McNeill: The defense team

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speaks with her client, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, during a Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Often the most vocal member of the defense team, Melisa McNeill has been on the headline-making end of her office's quest to save Cruz's life.

An assistant public defender in Broward County, McNeill successfully argued that prosecutors and their witnesses shouldn't refer to Cruz as an "animal" or "that thing" and that he should only be called by his name or as "the defendant" during trial. Scherer sided with McNeill, though McNeill's attempts to prohibit the terms "killer" or "murdered" were deemed not to be derogatory in a murder trial.

McNeill has also successfully spared the life of convicted murderers over the course of her 20-year career, notably in the case of Fidel Lopez, who disemboweled his wife for screaming the name of her ex-husband during sex.

